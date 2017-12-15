Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Increased by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $892.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,977. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,600.00, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,392 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/q4-2018-eps-estimates-for-urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-increased-by-analyst.html.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.