Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Issued By DA Davidson

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.
Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,733. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $26,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.63%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.31%.
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank) and First Clover Leaf Bank, N.A. (First Clover Leaf Bank). The Company provides data processing services to affiliates through another subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc (MIDS).
