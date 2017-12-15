Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Issued By DA Davidson

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,733. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $26,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.63%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Issued By DA Davidson” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/q3-2018-earnings-forecast-for-first-mid-illinois-bancshares-inc-fmbh-issued-by-da-davidson.html.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank) and First Clover Leaf Bank, N.A. (First Clover Leaf Bank). The Company provides data processing services to affiliates through another subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc (MIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.