Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for EPAM Systems Inc Raised by Wedbush (EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $115.00 target price on EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of EPAM Systems (EPAM) traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,220. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5,601.83, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $119,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,022,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,185 in the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,470,000 after purchasing an additional 432,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 406,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 208,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,028,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,691,000 after purchasing an additional 183,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

