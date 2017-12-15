Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Lifted by Jefferies Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $214.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.46.

Shares of Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ COST ) traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $84,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $191.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 107.8% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 67,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 613,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,119,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider John D. Mckay sold 8,111 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,401,418.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $549,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

