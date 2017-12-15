Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Airlines Company Issued By Imperial Capital (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Atlantic Securities upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $54.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE LUV) traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,865. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,466.49, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $50,433.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $107,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,410.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,662 shares of company stock worth $159,563. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

