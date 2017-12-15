Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for The RMR Group Inc. Issued By B. Riley (RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for The RMR Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The RMR Group ( RMR ) traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 35,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,753. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,840.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The RMR Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/q1-2018-earnings-estimate-for-the-rmr-group-inc-issued-by-b-riley-rmr.html.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.