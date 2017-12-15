PZ Cussons (PZC) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Numis Securities

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price objective reduced by Numis Securities from GBX 340 ($4.58) to GBX 325 ($4.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PZC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Investec raised their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 394 ($5.30) to GBX 414 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 362.25 ($4.88).

PZ Cussons (LON PZC) remained flat at $GBX 310.50 ($4.18) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 661,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,920. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.80 ($4.95).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia and Europe.

