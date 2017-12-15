PTC (PTC) Cut to “Neutral” at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. 503,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,854. The stock has a market cap of $7,060.42, a PE ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $317,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,924 shares of company stock worth $3,627,304. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

