Prothena (PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Prothena from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of Prothena (NASDAQ PRTA) opened at $36.59 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 562.19%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tara Nickerson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $224,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,424 shares of company stock worth $1,922,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,400,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after purchasing an additional 294,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,699,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,073,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Prothena (PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/prothena-prta-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.