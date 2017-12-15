Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Proteon Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.9405889484531 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ PRTO) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,070. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

PRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proteon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 110,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,474.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

