Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) CEO John F. Barry Purchases 264,937 Shares

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry acquired 264,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,870.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,576,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,892,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 3,897,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,460.00, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Securities reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

