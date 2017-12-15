Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,140 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE NXP) traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

