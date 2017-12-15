Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (PY) Plans $0.00 Special Dividend

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) remained flat at $$32.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

