PQ Group (PQG) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PQ Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8818141134431 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PQ Group (PQG) opened at $16.19 on Friday. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PQG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PQ Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines.

