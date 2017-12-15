Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,853 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the second quarter worth $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 5,642.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.25 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan ( POT ) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.96. 3,612,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,778.07, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

