Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Taylor Devices (TAYD) Stock Price

Headlines about Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Devices earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.5137835562895 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TAYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of machinery, equipment and structures. The Company’s Seismic Dampers are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures.

