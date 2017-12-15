Polar Capital (POLR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 510 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.47) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.54) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 524 ($7.05).

Polar Capital (POLR) opened at GBX 487.75 ($6.56) on Monday. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 294.25 ($3.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 499.75 ($6.73).

In other Polar Capital news, insider Tim Woolley sold 868,073 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £3,906,328.50 ($5,257,508.08). Also, insider Win Robbins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £48,700 ($65,545.09).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is an investment management company. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company offers fundamental funds diversified by asset class, geographical, sectoral specialization, strategy and structure.

