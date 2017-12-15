PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE PNC) traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,960. The firm has a market cap of $68,434.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $146.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider E William Parsley III sold 46,307 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $6,641,813.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,010,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,947 shares of company stock worth $12,543,665 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.50 to $140.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $135.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

