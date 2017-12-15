Plexus (PLXS) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News stories about Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plexus earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.3961794946736 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plexus from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,058.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.23 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,513 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $275,744.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,264.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $985,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,696 shares of company stock worth $12,706,971 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

