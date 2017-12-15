Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Trading 7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.84. 7,229,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 2,206,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on Pier 1 Imports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

The stock has a market cap of $489.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.60 million. Pier 1 Imports had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Pier 1 Imports’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,039,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 3rd quarter worth $6,481,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

