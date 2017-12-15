Photronics (PLAB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Photronics (PLAB) remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 476,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,038. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean T. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $229,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,640.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $834,288. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1,665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 1,666,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 370,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

