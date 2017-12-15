Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $192,000 in Celgene Co. (CELG) Stock

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celgene by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Celgene by 19.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 83.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $85,849.04, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS lowered shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celgene from $163.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.21.

Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

