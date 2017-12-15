Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $110,000 in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 139,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 199,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $269,665.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,223.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $1,509,339. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) opened at $174.92 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $191.10. The company has a market cap of $128,760.00, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

