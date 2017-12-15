Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Jean Sharp Acquires 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Jean Sharp bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £408.25 ($549.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633 ($2,197.85).
Jean Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Jean Sharp purchased 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £408.70 ($550.07) per share, with a total value of £1,634.80 ($2,200.27).
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Jean Sharp purchased 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £407.40 ($548.32) per share, with a total value of £1,629.60 ($2,193.27).
Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) traded up £403.93 ($543.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting £408 ($549.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of £383.70 ($516.42) and a fifty-two week high of £416.80 ($560.97).
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust PLC is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.