Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Jean Sharp Acquires 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Jean Sharp bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £408.25 ($549.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633 ($2,197.85).

Jean Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Jean Sharp purchased 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £408.70 ($550.07) per share, with a total value of £1,634.80 ($2,200.27).

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jean Sharp purchased 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £407.40 ($548.32) per share, with a total value of £1,629.60 ($2,193.27).

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) traded up £403.93 ($543.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting £408 ($549.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of £383.70 ($516.42) and a fifty-two week high of £416.80 ($560.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust PLC is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

