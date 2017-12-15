Persimmon (PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,950 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target lifted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 2,800 ($37.69) to GBX 2,950 ($39.70) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSN. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,375 ($31.97) to GBX 2,382 ($32.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,716 ($36.55) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Persimmon to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,382 ($32.06) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($34.59) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,553.13 ($34.36).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon (LON PSN) traded down GBX 26 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,626 ($35.34). 1,820,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,646 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,901 ($39.04).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/persimmon-psn-price-target-increased-to-gbx-2950-by-analysts-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.