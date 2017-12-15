pdvWireless (PDVW) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the wireless provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PDVW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,615. pdvWireless has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 61,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard E. Rohmann sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $26,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,239.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 333,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,862 and sold 2,700 shares valued at $82,845. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in pdvWireless by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in pdvWireless during the second quarter worth $287,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in pdvWireless by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in pdvWireless during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in pdvWireless by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,591 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc, is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations.

