PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,328,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 1,825,571 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Several research analysts have commented on PDLI shares. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $442.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

PDL BioPharma announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,262,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 281,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc seeks to provide return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company’s segments include income generating assets and product sales.

