Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $868,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 597,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,463. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,629.08, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 13.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 372.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 70,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

