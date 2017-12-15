Paul Molnar Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Paul Molnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $559,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,670.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Molnar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Paul Molnar sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $475,200.00.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ FANG) traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $109.52. 1,045,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,954.49, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.53 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.53 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

