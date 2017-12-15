Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ PDCO) traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3,412.72, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In related news, CFO Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $27,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Buck bought 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $98,991.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,121.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 249,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,878,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 78,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/patterson-companies-inc-pdco-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

