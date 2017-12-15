Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ PDCO) traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3,412.72, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.
In related news, CFO Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $27,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Buck bought 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $98,991.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,121.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 249,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,878,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 78,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.