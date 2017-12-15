Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,577,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,810 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,496,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 883.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,037,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,181 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 1,967,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 93.04% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Boenning Scattergood set a $29.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

