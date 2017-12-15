Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 980.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $289,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $2,519,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,512,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,784 shares of company stock worth $44,595,631. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $146.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $145.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.84.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE PANW) traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.43. 804,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,731. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

