Otelco (OTEL) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otelco earned a media sentiment score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.7975790287997 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) remained flat at $$13.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212. Otelco has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 287,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $3,434,023.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

