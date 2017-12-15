Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,787,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after buying an additional 124,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,861,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ DVY) opened at $98.43 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

