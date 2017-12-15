Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opiant Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.5777001226395 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,723. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of -2.33.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.58). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Geoffrey Wolf sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $78,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

