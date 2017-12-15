Olin (OLN) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a report released on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Olin (NYSE OLN) traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 3,038,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Olin has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,722.44, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Olin had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Olin will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Chairman John E. Fischer sold 37,583 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,383,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores J. Ennico sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,284 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Olin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 99,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Olin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

