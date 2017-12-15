OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,058 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $8,978,000. United Bank Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 112,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,028.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $15.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 551.29% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.37%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

