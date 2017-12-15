Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 312,712 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Occidental Petroleum worth $122,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,610,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 119.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,372,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,569,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 179.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,765,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $53,544.22, a P/E ratio of 199.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.65. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

