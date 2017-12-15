Oak Associates Ltd. OH Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.
In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,654,121.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,594.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,967 shares of company stock worth $37,944,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.
