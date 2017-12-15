Nuance Communications (NUAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2017 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2017 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

11/29/2017 – Nuance Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Nuance Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

11/28/2017 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/22/2017 – Nuance Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2017 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,820.00, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $101,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth M. Siegel sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $67,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $243,603. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

