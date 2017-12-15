Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Maxim Group currently has a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordic American Tanker from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Nordic American Tanker from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Shares of Nordic American Tanker (NAT) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,012. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.16, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 55.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/nordic-american-tanker-nat-given-new-2-00-price-target-at-maxim-group.html.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.