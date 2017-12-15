Noble Energy (NBL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 45.6437140909815 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy (NYSE NBL) traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,987.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.61 million. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.03%.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $8,349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $536,744.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,787 shares of company stock valued at $14,283,745 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Noble Energy (NBL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/noble-energy-nbl-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.