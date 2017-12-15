Nitinbhai Amin Purchases 29 Shares of Aviva plc (AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Nitinbhai Amin acquired 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £147.61 ($198.67).

Nitinbhai Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Nitinbhai Amin acquired 31 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.83 ($205.69).

On Thursday, October 12th, Nitinbhai Amin acquired 30 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($201.08).

Aviva plc (LON AV) opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.74) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 467.31 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.68).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AV shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.87) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 617 ($8.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 606 ($8.16) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 567 ($7.63) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 567.88 ($7.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

