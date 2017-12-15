Nice Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NICE)

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nice in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Nice from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Nice from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE ) traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5,370.00, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nice has a 12-month low of $65.59 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

