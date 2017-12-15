NextEra Energy (NEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $178.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed the industry’s rally in the last 12 months. Investment made by the company to strengthen its infrastructure helped it overcome the difficult situation and quickly restore normalcy of operations in difficult weather conditions. The company is consistently registering an increase in consumer count. The company’s focus on clean energy has lowered emission levels and saved on energy bills for its customers. The natural gas pipelines, which came online in first half, are expected to boost its performance. On the flip side, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Unpredictable impact of natural disaster and delay in completion of ongoing projects could also impact profitability.”

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE ) traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.98. 2,226,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,228. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $73,603.12, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $6,671,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,202,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,419,953. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3,384.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,833,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,856,682,000 after buying an additional 36,747,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2,832.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,800,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,287,000 after buying an additional 1,738,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,147,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,120,000 after buying an additional 1,503,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 122.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,281,000 after buying an additional 814,478 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,102,000 after buying an additional 777,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

