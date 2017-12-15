New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.05 Million in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,376,000. Afam Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,945,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,916,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $48.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Vetr downgraded Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Tapestry Inc ( NYSE:TPR ) traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,487,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,020.54, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-invests-1-05-million-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.