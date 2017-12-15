Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Time Warner Inc (TWX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,576 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Time Warner worth $149,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in Time Warner by 833.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 2,576,195 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $263,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 2,022.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,171,828 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $218,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Time Warner by 93.1% during the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,257,932 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $427,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 37.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $700,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Time Warner by 624.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,044,346 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $205,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 329,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $29,867,180.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,589,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Time Warner Inc ( NYSE:TWX ) traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70,120.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Time Warner Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The media conglomerate reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWX shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Time Warner from $107.50 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

