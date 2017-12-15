Mulesoft (MULE) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Mulesoft (NYSE: MULE) is one of 61 public companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mulesoft to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mulesoft and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mulesoft $187.74 million -$49.59 million -32.26 Mulesoft Competitors $916.05 million $45.64 million 566.92

Mulesoft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mulesoft. Mulesoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mulesoft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mulesoft -25.84% -49.63% -18.06% Mulesoft Competitors -26.59% -293.00% -15.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Mulesoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mulesoft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mulesoft 0 4 6 0 2.60 Mulesoft Competitors 180 1517 2869 91 2.62

Mulesoft presently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Mulesoft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mulesoft is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Mulesoft competitors beat Mulesoft on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc. is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform. The Company’s customers use its Anypoint Platform to connect their applications, data, and devices into an application network where systems are pluggable instead of glued together with custom integration code. The application network enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks, or nodes, that can be used and reused to rapidly compose applications. With an application network built with Anypoint Platform, organizations can transform into composable enterprises.

