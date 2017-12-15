Motorola Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,194% compared to the average daily volume of 259 call options.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) opened at $92.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,125.92, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 92.09% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.
In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $9,257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $546,697.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,286 shares of company stock valued at $33,178,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.
