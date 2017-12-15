Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,264 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 141,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 153,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,459 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 55,712 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $3,024,604.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,076.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 82,731 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $4,517,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Inc ( MET ) traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,550. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55,587.69, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Metlife had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded Metlife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

